Oregon to Allow Harvesting of Roadkill: New at Reason

Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin looks at the increase in the number of states allowing its citizens to legally harvest and eat roadkill:

The fact animals that die in vehicular accidents lived freely until their demise can also make them attractive to those who eschew meat because they don't like the thought of eating animals that are raised in confinement. In fact, even the animal-rights group PETA urges people who want to eat meat to choose roadkill.

Laws allowing people to harvest roadkill are no doubt on the uptick. Oregon lawmakers voted unanimously last month in favor of a roadkill law, but the state gave regulators until 2019 to come up with specifics. (Until the rules take effect, harvesting roadkill in Oregon is still illegal.)

Several states, including Montana, Wisconsin, and Michigan, have relaxed their roadkill laws in recent years, with good results.

A new Washington State law, which debuted in July 2016, appears to be a great success. Like Montana and some other states, Washington requires anyone wishing to harvest roadkill to obtain a permit. The state also requires harvesters to document the date and location of their harvest. The state plans to use data from those records—more than 1,600 in the law's first year—to help "target trouble spots and improve highway safety."