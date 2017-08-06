Trump, big leaks and the deep state

It’s become overwhelmingly clear that President Donald Trump’s administration is under attack from power-brokers within the Washington and global establishment. And if the president and his team aren’t able to quickly develop a strategy to fight back and make good on election promises to American voters, Trump’s legacy as president will be one of utter failure and defeat.

Ongoing White House leaks which appear to have no other purpose than embarrassing, undermining and creating distractions for the Trump administration continue to roll across the pages of top DC newspapers– mostly The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, Breitbart revealed the extent of leaks meant to damage the Trump White House:

President Trump has faced seven times more leaks during the first 126 days of his administration than the previous two administrations. That figure includes many leaks from the intelligence community that were aimed at embarrassing Trump but have damaged U.S. national security, according to a new Senate report. “Since President Trump assumed office, our nation has faced an unprecedented wave of potentially damaging leaks of information,” said the report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The report showed that the Trump administration faced 125 leaks potentially damaging to national security in 126 days — a “conservative estimate,” it noted. A more narrow search, confined to five major outlets, showed the Trump White House faced 62 leaks, compared to eight under the Obama administration, and nine under the George W. Bush administration. “Under President Trump’s predecessors, leaks of national security information were relatively rare, even with America’s vibrant free press,” the report found. The report warned that the leaks have “real world consequences for national security” and recommended that federal law enforcement officials investigate the leaks.

The most recent leaks, involving calls between Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia, were of little value in terms of information that the public needs to know. But they provided plenty of distraction to further complicate the administration’s efforts to implement its agenda.

And it’s still unclear where the leaks are coming from– but it looks a lot like the nation’s spy agencies are involved,

“The unauthorized release of these documents to the press is a crime,” Joe diGenova, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, recently told Fox News. “The series of acts involving release of notes of the president’s conversations with foreign leaders, and these transcripts, are a serious threat to national security.”

In a nation that has placed so much interest on national security that it routinely violates citizen rights to protect it, it’s a little surprising that the government is unable to track down those responsible for leaking information from one of the most secure properties in the country.

Unless, of course, the leaks are coming from the NSA.

