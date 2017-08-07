Bill would strip state power to ban certain guns

Legislation recently introduced in Congress would ensure that all Americans enjoy equal protections under the 2nd Amendment by making it impossible for state lawmakers to ban entire classes of popular firearms and parts.

The Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA) introduced by Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) would take on laws aimed at banning so-called assault weapons in places like California, Connecticut, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, where local legislators have taken upon themselves to block portions of resident 2nd Amendment rights.

Despite being used in fewer murders than knives or blunt objects, lawmakers in certain parts of the country have increasingly demonized “black” rifles and shotguns as killing machines with no practical sporting or self-defense applications. This, of course, is nonsense. But efforts to ban “assault weapons” at the state level grew largely out of the Supreme Court’s refusal to allow outright handgun bans in District of Columbia v. Heller.

The anti-firearm crowd needed a new scary gun to attack– and high-profile shooting tragedies involving high-capacity, semi-automatic long guns in recent years provided plenty of fodder for shrieking calls for state-level bans.

Collins’ legislation is an answer to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s SAFE Act, a state law banning semiautomatic firearms with detachable magazines or magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

“This legislation would protect the Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers that were unjustly taken away by Andrew Cuomo,” said Collins. “I am a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and have fought against all efforts to condemn these rights. I stand with the law-abiding citizens of this state that have been outraged by the SAFE Act and voice my commitment to roll back these regulations.”

Collins’ legislation would void any state or local legislation to “regulate, prohibit, or require registration and licensing (that are any more restrictive under Federal law) for the sale, manufacturing, importation, transfer, possession, or marketing of a rifle or shotgun.” It would also extend the protections to ” any part of the weapon including any detachable magazine or ammunition feeding devise and any type of pistol grip or stock design.”

