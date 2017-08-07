Mayor Bill de Blasio: The Perfect Ayn Rand Villain [Podcast]

If the GOP succeeds in making it even harder to become an American, other nations "are going to be eating our lunch," says Reason's Nick Gillespie. The fact is the U.S. is no longer the "default destination" for foreign talent.

On today's podcast, Gillespie joins Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Andrew Heaton to discuss the latest Republican plans to restrict immigration, the recent challenge to affirmative action on campus, and why the the trial and conviction of "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli should frighten all Americans.

And Mangu-Ward explains why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is the perfect Ayn Rand villain.

Audio post-production by Ian Keyser.

