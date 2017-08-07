Pence Denies Report About 2020 Run, Chicago to Sue DOJ, IED Blast at Minnesota Islamic Center: A.M. Links

- Vice President Mike Pence denied a New York Times report that he was eyeing a run for president in 2020.
- The city of Chicago says it will sue the Department of Justice over federal grant stipulations related to assisting federal immigration enforcement.
- The FBI says an improvised explosive device was responsible for an explosion at an Islamic center in Minnesota.
- One person was killed and seven were injured after a ride at the Ohio state fair fell apart while in motion.
- The government of Venezuela says one of its bases suffered a paramilitary attack.
- Two Chinese tourists were detained in Germany after photographing themselves making a Nazi salute.