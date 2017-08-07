The People’s Plan to Fix Health Care

We the People of the United States elected a populist president to go to Washington DC and make the changes the people want. Sounds good on paper.

Unless the people don’t know what they want.

That’s the situation with health care. The public doesn’t have any majority opinion on what a comprehensive plan should look like. The topic is too complicated and the public is too uninformed. We sent President Trump into battle unarmed. If We the People find a way to tell our president what we want, I have confidence he can help us get it. But if we don’t know what we want, our populist president has nothing to sell. That’s our situation today. We elected the world’s greatest salesman and gave him no product to sell to Congress.

Don’t say “repeal Obamacare.” That’s not a health care plan. That’s just a step.

What we need is a “people’s plan” for health care that does not originate from congress or lobbyists or the healthcare industry. We need 1-3 sensible plans created by the public, and presented to our populist president for selling to Congress. No other path is likely to succeed.

To get the ball rolling, I created the hashtag #PeoplesPlanHealth to capture the various ideas coming from the public. If any of those plans emerge as popular (based on retweets, likes, etc.) I have offered to help turn what is likely to be a complicated idea into something simple and persuasive. Once we have a plan with popular support, and persuasive packaging, I will make sure it gets to the right people in the White House. One way or another. (Twitter is probably enough.)

Here’s my Periscope in which I talk about this in more detail.

—

Speaking of lowering healthcare costs, apparently I am doing my part. Doctors are rallying around the systems-based diet ideas (just one chapter) in my book. See the comments on this tweet for how much weight people are losing after reading it.