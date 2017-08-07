Thiel Cooling on Trump, Trump Firing Off Against Blumenthal, Diversity Fight at Google: P.M. Links

- Sources tell BuzzFeed that PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel's support for President Donald Trump is cooling significantly, despite any public comments otherwise. He is concerned that Trump's presidency has a 50 percent chance of ending in "disaster."
- Today in Trump on Twitter: The president is feuding with Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Blumenthal expressed concern on CNN over the weekend about the Justice Department's efforts to track down leakers. Trump went to Twitter to point out that Blumenthal lied about serving in Vietnam.
- Video making the rounds shows a California police officer pointing his gun at a passenger for nine minutes at a traffic stop. The police defend the actions by claiming passenger was reaching under the car seat. The passenger says he was looking for the papers the officer was demanding.
- The ruling party in Australia continues to block efforts to let lawmakers vote on whether to legally recognize same-sex marriages.
- There's a great big culture war fight going on because of a 10-page document by a Google engineer criticizing the company's diversity efforts.
- Today in celebrity news: Dust off those gym memberships! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are back on the market!
- According to a post from family on Facebook, Reason supporter and Hit and Run commenter Joel "Almanian" Kimball passed away over the weekend following a two-year fight against cancer. He was a big fan of car restoration, motorcyles, and bagpipes. Check out his Twitter feed here.
