Bill Kristol, Weekly Standard editor-at-large and longtime critic of President Donald Trump, says he is preparing an organized effort to keep Trump from receiving his party’s nomination for president as the incumbent in the 2020 election.

That was revealed in a broader piece out from The New York Times which discussed a broader “shadow campaign for 2020” taking shape among some GOP factions.

From the article:

In the wider world of conservative Trump opponents, William Kristol, editor at large of The Weekly Standard, said he had begun informal conversations about creating a “Committee Not to Renominate the President.” “We need to take one shot at liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism,” Mr. Kristol said.

It isn’t surprising at all that Kristol is interested in having someone other than Trump in the White House. But six months in to the administration, it is a little surprising that the anti-Trump crowd is already talking about a maneuver that could lead to major defeat for the GOP without ever seeing what happens under Trump’s watch.

For instance, would Kristol disolve his committee if Trump turns out to be a wildly popular and productive GOP president over the next few years? Or would he, out of longstanding personal distaste for Trump, allow the party to descend into electoral chaos that would all but guarantee a Democrat win?

I suppose, on all accounts, we’ll simply have to wait and see.

The post Top anti-Trump Republican wants ‘Committee to not Renominate the President’ appeared first on Personal Liberty®.