A.M. Links: Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to 38%, White House Reaches Out to Democrats on Tax Reform, China Backs New Sanctions on North Korea

- President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to 38 percent in a new poll.
- The Trump administration is "quietly courting a few dozen House Democrats on tax reform."
- "The average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly and drastically since 1980, and recent decades have been the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a sweeping federal climate change report awaiting approval by the Trump administration."
- The remains of a 9/11 victim in New York City have been identified almost 16 years after the attack on the World Trade Center.
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says his country will support the new sanctions imposed on North Korea by the U.N. Security Council.
- If North Korea attacks South Korea, "a majority of Americans favor deploying U.S. troops."
