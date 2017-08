Davino Watson was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, denied a lawyer and held for almost three and a half years as a deportable alien before someone figured out that his claim of being a U.S. citizen was true. Then, he was released half a country away from his home in New York. Now, a federal appellate court has ruled he isn't eligible for any compensation for that because the statute of limitations for filing a claim expired while he was still in ICE custody and denied a lawyer.