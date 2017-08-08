Innovation Drives the Small Manufacturing Boom—If It Can Survive Regulatory Meddling: New at Reason

Entrepreneurs' efforts are wildly creative—but so are government officials' destructive policies.

J.D. Tuccille writes:

Contrary to the claims of certain politicians, lots of stuff is still made in the United States. Enough stuff that it hit a new peak in output as of the first quarter of this year, in fact. Even more surprising is that, despite the automation that reduces costs and makes much domestic production possible, there's even some growth in manufacturing jobs (though the numbers remain far below their past heights). That small resurgence in jobs may be because of the recent boom in small, urban-based manufacturers.

It's an encouraging trend, but don't get too attached to those new businesses and their employees. Regulators are busy trying to kill them off.

"The renewal of manufacturing is not an abstract economic issue: It is very much an urban issue," the Massachusetts Institute of Technology trumpeted in 2014.

"Because of changes in technology and consumer tastes, smaller-scale manufacturing is making a comeback in urban areas around the country," NPR's Marketplace added just a few weeks ago.