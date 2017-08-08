Stossel: NYC Government Traumatizes Gun Owners [New at Reason]

If you have a gun, don't fly out of New York with it! Almost every week, New York City arrests someone who brings a gun to the airport–even when the person has a gun license from their state, notifies authorities about the gun and follows TSA procedures for flying with it. John Stossel interviews people who were arrested and confronts the assistant district attorney who prosecutes them.

Stossel on Reason

Watch above or click below for full text, links, and downloadable versions.

