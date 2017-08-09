Trump Ad-Libbed ‘Fire and Fury’ Comments, FBI Raided Home of Paul Manafort, Bigfoot Sighting in N.C.: P.M. Links

- Breaking News: President Trump was ad-libbing when he warned North Korea of "fire and fury" like the world had never seen before.
- Trump disagrees with Mitch McConnell, saying expecting Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare after seven years of campaigning on it was not excessive.
- The FBI raided the home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as part of the Russia investigation.
- The president of Kenya has a strong lead in the presidential vote tally, but the opposition claims the results were hacked.
- Franklin wll be the first hurricane of the season; it's expected to make landfall in Mexico tonight.
- Major League Baseball is allowing players to wear custom nickname jerseys the last weekend of August.
- A Bigfoot sighting in western North Carolina.