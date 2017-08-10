A.M. Links: Latest on North Korea, Trump vs. McConnell, Tesla Readies Self-Driving Semi-Truck

- New poll: 70 percent of Americans "believe the federal investigation into Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election in the US should be able to look into President Donald Trump's finances."
- President Trump attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today on Twitter. "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done," Trump wrote.
- Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera says that Japan can shoot down a North Korean missile attack against Guam.
- "The Algerian national suspected of ploughing a hire car into a group of soldiers in a wealthy Paris suburb is believed to be unknown to French intelligence services and had no criminal record, a police source said on Thursday."
- Tesla is reportedly close to testing a prototype of a self-driving semi-truck.
- Scientists at the Natural History Museum in London have named a recently discovered species of prehistoric sea crocodile after Motörhead singer and heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister. The crocodile will be known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens.
