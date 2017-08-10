Conservative groups, lawmakers unite to end civil asset forfeiture

Bills currently working through the House of Representatives would put a stop to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ attempts to double down on government theft of property from American innocents.

Conservative groups sent a letter to congressional leaders earlier this month urging action on the DUE PROCESS Act and RESPECT Act

“Civil forfeiture is a process that allows property to be seized and forfeited without ever charging, much less convicting, its owner of a crime. Often, these seizures are justified by mere suspicion with little, if any, actual evidence tying property or currency to an illicit act. At this point, property owners must navigate a tortuous, skewed legal landscape that requires them to prove, in essence, their own innocence.”

Here’s some background on the DUE PROCESS Act from the Institute for Justice:

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI), along with over a dozen cosponsors, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reintroduced the DUE PROCESS Act (H.R. 1795), a substantial overhaul of federal civil forfeiture laws on March 29, 2017. The new legislation comes fresh off the heels of a scathing report on the Justice Department’s forfeiture activity, released the same day by the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General.

