Don’t tick off the government’s thugs

A California mom says a Homeland Security agent forced her to pull over and threatened to shove his gun in her mouth following a roadway dispute.

Felicia Ocampo claims that she and her 2-year-old son were on California’s Interstate 15 when a driver began aggressively tailgating her.

“He comes up behind me and it’s like he almost hit the back of my car so I kind of like put on my brakes like ‘Hey get back,’” she told station 10 News. “He was looking at me, he was driving towards me and that’s when he came over right next to my car and that’s when I flipped him off.”

Her one-finger message, Ocampo said, enraged the other driver.

“He said ‘Pull the f*** over or I’m going to shoot you,’” Ocampo said. “I see him put on this black Kevlar vest. So I’m like ‘Ok, is he a cop?’”

The woman said things got worse once she stopped.

“He said if I don’t shut my mouth, then he was going to put his gun in my mouth and shut it for me,” she said. “’What are you doing? You’re scaring the crap out of me, you’re trying to drive me off the road, what is going on?’ and he was like ‘You’re driving 90 miles per hour.’ And I said ‘Yeah I’m driving 90 miles per hour to get away from you because you’re crazy and you’re scaring me.’ I’m like ‘What are you doing?’ so then he’s like ‘License and insurance right now’ and I’m like ‘Ok.’”

She said the stop then got more bizarre.

“He comes back out to the car and he says ‘It’s your lucky day. My sirens and my lights aren’t working and I don’t have any tickets in my vehicle,’” Ocampo said. “And then he said ‘I apologize’ and I said ‘Well I’m sorry too I don’t even know what happened.’ And then he smiled at me and he walked away.”

According to the woman, the man left with her license.

California Highway Patrol representatives confirmed that the man who stopped Ocampo is a Homeland Security employee.

