John Kelly Declared Trump’s ‘Last Best Hope,’ Beer Cheaper Than Soda in Chicago, Migrants Drown off Yemen: P.M. Links

- Time is putting White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly on the cover as President Donald Trump's "last best hope," which is kind of funny for anybody who was following Kelly's overt Trumpian fearmongering when he was leading the Department of Homeland Security.
- Trump tells North Korea to "get their act together." I'm not sure we actually want them to be more competent?
- A judge is ordering the State Department to look for more emails from Hillary Clinton from her days as secretary of state regarding the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.
- Trump is moving toward declaring a "national emergency" over opioid addiction, even though administration officials said just yesterday they would not.
- Yeah, here's a recipe for better public health: Thanks to Chicago's soda tax, it's actually cheaper to buy beer instead.
- For the second time in two days, hundreds of migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were forced off a boat near Yemen by smugglers, leading to several drowning deaths.
- Everybody still hates Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida). Her latest scandal with an IT aide arrested under accusations of mortgage fraud isn't helping.
- Today's manufactured outrage: Walmart is apologizing over a "back to school" marketing sign being placed over a gun display at one of their stores.
- Today's culture war: A gym owner in Atlanta banned police and active military from his facility, and people have so many feelings about it. (My culture war math puzzle for the day: What if a bakery refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, but it was because they were both police officers?)
