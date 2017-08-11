Brickbat: Walking Tall

The Cheatham County, Tennessee, sheriff's office has placed three deputies on leave following an excessive force lawsuit against the agency. Jordan Elias Norris was Tasered 40 times while in in the county jail, including when he was in restraints.
