Freedom Caucus launches renewed Obamacare repeal push: It’s about doing what we said

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus began Friday an uphill fight to initiate the full Obamacare repeal promised to voters by GOP lawmakers by unveiling a plan to use a discharge petition to sidestep congressional leadership on the matter.

The discharge petition filed by conservative House members would, upon receiving 218 signatures, force Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) to allow a floor vote on clean Obamacare repeal that would undo the Obama administration’s healthcare overhaul following a two-year transition period.

It’s the same legislation that passed in both legislative chambers when it was certain to be vetoed by President Barack Obama.

“It’s not about calling out anyone, it’s about doing what we said,” Ohio Republican and Freedom Caucus member Jim Jordon told The Associated Press. “And I do think people deserve to see if their member of Congress is going to do what they campaigned on.”

Jordan drafted the discharge legislation.

Still, the move is likely to put some feet to the fire– it comes as President Donald Trump has increasingly vocalized disappointment with the Republican leadership’s efforts to deliver on a substantial Obamacare repeal plan.

“It’s critical that we keep our promise to the American people and repeal Obamacare and replace it with a policy that works for American families. We cannot drag this process out any longer,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows told Breitbart. “This bill – with a two-year delay on implementation of repeal – will force Congress to come together on a replacement bill. President Trump is eager to sign repeal and replace, it’s time we get to work and send both to his desk.”

