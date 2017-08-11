It’s Probably Not the End of the World, Trump Likes Tweet Accusing Him of Sex Trafficking, ‘Methadone Saved My Baby’s Life’: A.M. Links

- We are probably not on the brink of nuclear war. Happy Friday!
- "It was when the boomers insinuated that I was bringing back the monocle (?!?!) that I snapped. I killed their precious wine cork without a second thought."
- Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro says he wants to talk to President Trump.
- A former D.C. police officer appears in federal court today on sex trafficking charges.
- Around 200 people have changed the gender identification on their Oregon driver's license to an X since state policy began allowing it on July 3.
- "I was pregnant while addicted to heroin. Methadone saved my baby's life."
- The 13th tweet Trump has favorited is a about sex trafficking conspiracy involving him.
- A reminder that "being exasperated by young people is an age-old pastime."
