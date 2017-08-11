Movie Review: Good Time: New at Reason

Robert Pattinson does his best work to date in Good Time, a raw, roaring new movie from the Safdie brothers. Seeing him tricked out in cheap rhinestone ear studs and a poorly administered platinum dye job, and hearing him mumble baffling non-sequiturs like "I think I was a dog in a previous life," we realize that we've never met this actor before—where has he been?

Pattinson plays Constantine "Connie" Nikas, a small-time thief scrounging around the outer boroughs of New York City in search of a score, and he holds our attention with a new, scuzzy charisma. Connie's latest scheme is a bank heist, for which he wants the assistance of his mentally impaired brother Nick, who spends most of his time in clinical therapy. Hulking and confused, Nick operates at a very low level of cognition, and as we watch Connie awkwardly hustling him out of a therapy session in order to execute the bank job, we can see that nothing to come is likely to go well, writes Kurt Loder in his latest review for Reason.