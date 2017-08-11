So… it was a leak?

If a bombshell report out from The Nation this week has any validity, the entire leftist fantasy involving Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is probably about to fall apart.

The Nation’s Patrick Lawrence on Thursday published a lengthy report based on information gathered by a bevy of computer experts and former National Security Agency insiders. The report in the publication not exactly known for its right-leaning sympathies reaches the conclusion that the Democratic establishment’s theory that Russia hacked servers at the Democratic National Committee is extremely implausible.

First, the report notes that the type of remote hack government agencies claim breached DNC servers would have been technologically impossible because the information was allegedly taken faster than any internet service provider would allow.

From the report:

The metadata established several facts in this regard with granular precision: On the evening of July 5, 2016, 1,976 megabytes of data were downloaded from the DNC’s server. The operation took 87 seconds. This yields a transfer rate of 22.7 megabytes per second. These statistics are matters of record and essential to disproving the hack theory. No Internet service provider, such as a hacker would have had to use in mid-2016, was capable of downloading data at this speed.

Secondly, the report concludes that documents leaked online by Guccifer 2.0 have the appearance of poorly rendered fakes produced to frame Russia for the hacking.

Again, from Lawrence:

In addition, there is the adulteration of the documents Guccifer 2.0 posted on June 15, when he made his first appearance. This came to light when researchers penetrated what Folden calls Guccifer’s top layer of metadata and analyzed what was in the layers beneath. They found that the first five files Guccifer made public had each been run, via ordinary cut-and-paste, through a single template that effectively immersed them in what could plausibly be cast as Russian fingerprints. They were not: The Russian markings were artificially inserted prior to posting. “It’s clear,” another forensics investigator self-identified as HET, wrote in a report on this question, “that metadata was deliberately altered and documents were deliberately pasted into a Russianified [W]ord document with Russian language settings and style headings.” To be noted in this connection: The list of the CIA’s cyber-tools WikiLeaks began to release in March and labeled Vault 7 includes one called Marble that is capable of obfuscating the origin of documents in false-flag operations and leaving markings that point to whatever the CIA wants to point to. (The tool can also “de-obfuscate” what it has obfuscated.) It is not known whether this tool was deployed in the Guccifer case, but it is there for such a use.

It’s also worth noting that the conclusions Lawrence reaches come from some pretty highly qualified experts:

Prominent among these is a group comprising former intelligence officers, almost all of whom previously occupied senior positions. Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), founded in 2003, now has 30 members, including a few associates with backgrounds in national-security fields other than intelligence. The chief researchers active on the DNC case are four: William Binney, formerly the NSA’s technical director for world geopolitical and military analysis and designer of many agency programs now in use; Kirk Wiebe, formerly a senior analyst at the NSA’s SIGINT Automation Research Center; Edward Loomis, formerly technical director in the NSA’s Office of Signal Processing; and Ray McGovern, an intelligence analyst for nearly three decades and formerly chief of the CIA’s Soviet Foreign Policy Branch. Most of these men have decades of experience in matters concerning Russian intelligence and the related technologies. This article reflects numerous interviews with all of them conducted in person, via Skype, or by telephone.

And while the agencies that have told us all this was a Russian hack exist primarily to protect government at all cost, even when that means spreading disinformation, some of the aforementioned experts have all put themselves on the line before to give Americans the real story about its government’s actions.

They never got much attention in the past… but the government did its best to ruin their lives.

The full story in The Nation is worth a read. And it’s worth passing around so the political and media establishment isn’t able to attempt to make it disappear.

Stay tuned, this ought to get good in the weeks ahead.

