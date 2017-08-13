Beware the new war propaganda

“Why of course the people don’t want war … But after all it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship … Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.” — Hermann Goering; German politician, Nazi Party leader, Gestapo founder.

Until we accept that government lies to us as a matter of course we will never grasp the immorality of government.

Men by nature are followers. Therefore, when authority appears, they follow. When absolute authority emerges the people follow without question and even to the point of self-sacrifice. Millions will give their own lives and those of their sons and daughters in war and never question or consider what they are doing. The mystique of government authority holds in its hands life and death — ours.

So when government men and their state media propaganda arm begin warning of imminent danger from this or that state actor — or even non-state actor in the case of Islamic terror — the people are fooled into blood sacrifices under the pretense of war and patriotism.

Wars are not for patriotism and “democracy,” as we are propagandized. Wars are to kill; i.e., mass ritual murder. And secondly, big business in league with Satan reaps massive profits for the killing and sacrifice of young men (lambs) on all sides of combat.

Phony patriotism is strong leverage against a population ignorant of the ways of treason by our own government. “Patriotism” throughout history has covered a multitude of mischief. The U.S. establishment has confused cause and effect by and through a flag-waving mania in America. We are seeing it play out once again!

