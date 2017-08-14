The James Damore Interview: New at Reason

By virtue of a 10-page rumination on his workplace culture, James Damore is perhaps the most famous former Google employee in the world. Damore, who describes himself as "Generally, centrist/classical liberal/libertarian in philosophy," had a Google Hangouts text chat with Reason contributing editor Cathy Young, discussing his now notorious memo, his motivation for writing it and the reaction to its having gone public.

CY: What were the negative responses you received?

JD: Most were just name-calling or public shaming. I did get a few personal threats, though.

CY: Of violence, or retaliation within the workplace?

JD: There were some threats of violence and many public displays of retaliation within the workplace—i.e. internally public posts stating that they will never work with me and will sabotage my projects.

CY: Even before the memo went public?

JD: Right.

CY: Did anyone speak out in your support when those threats were made?

JD: Some brave souls did.

CY: Both men and women?

JD: Yes. But no one in upper management, because it would have been career suicide to defend me.

CY: Did you start feeling even then that your days with Google might be numbered?

JD:No, I was honestly surprised when they called to fire me. I thought that we had a right to discuss and try to improve the terms and conditions of working environment, especially when bringing up the possible illegality of some of our practices.