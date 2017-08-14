White House Defends Trump Charlottesville Response, 17 Killed in Gunman Attack in Burkina Faso, Antarctic Volcanoes: A.M. Links

The White House defended President Trump's remarks in response to violence at a white nationalist rally Charlottesville, where a suspected white nationalist rammed into a group of counter-protesters with his car.
At least 17 people were killed when suspected Islamist extremist gunmen opened fire in a restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso.
An American tourist in Germany was beaten up after allegedly starting to give the Nazi salute outside a café.
A deputy prime minister in Australia has found out he may be a citizen of New Zealand, making him the fifth lawmaker in a month to face trouble over potential dual citizenship, which the Constitution prohibits elected officials from holding.
A hacker has released the first few episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as other shows in a continuing effort to extort HBO.
A bot from Open AI, an Elon Musk initiative, defeated one of the best video game players in the world. Musk tweeted over the weekend.
Antarctica has more volcanoes than geologists previously suspected, accordng to a new study.