White House Defends Trump Charlottesville Response, 17 Killed in Gunman Attack in Burkina Faso, Antarctic Volcanoes: A.M. Links

August 14, 2017
  • The White House defended President Trump's remarks in response to violence at a white nationalist rally Charlottesville, where a suspected white nationalist rammed into a group of counter-protesters with his car.
  • At least 17 people were killed when suspected Islamist extremist gunmen opened fire in a restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso.
  • An American tourist in Germany was beaten up after allegedly starting to give the Nazi salute outside a café.
  • A deputy prime minister in Australia has found out he may be a citizen of New Zealand, making him the fifth lawmaker in a month to face trouble over potential dual citizenship, which the Constitution prohibits elected officials from holding.
  • A hacker has released the first few episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as other shows in a continuing effort to extort HBO.
  • A bot from Open AI, an Elon Musk initiative, defeated one of the best video game players in the world. Musk tweeted over the weekend.
  • Antarctica has more volcanoes than geologists previously suspected, accordng to a new study.