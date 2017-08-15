A.M. Links: 3 CEOs Resign from Trump’s Business Council, North Korea Dials Back Threats Against Guam, India Celebrates Independence Day

- The CEOs of Merck, Under Armour, and Intel have all resigned from President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council in protest of Trump's response to the violence at Saturday's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- North Korean President Kim Jong-un appeared to take a step back from his recent threats to attack Guam, saying he "would watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees."
- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is threatening to restart his country's nuclear program "within hours" if the U.S. imposes new sanctions.
- Protesters in Durham, North Carolina, toppled a Confederate monument outside the Durham County Court House last night.
- "A Los Angeles-based tech company is resisting a federal demand for more than 1.3 million IP addresses to identify visitors to a website set up to coordinate protests on Inauguration Day — a request whose breadth the company says violates the Constitution."
- India declared independence 70 years ago today.
