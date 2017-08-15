Censorship Gone Wild: 4 Ways to Protect Yourself

Censorship has been a growing issue on the big digital plantations — you know, the usual suspects… Youtube, Facebook, Twitter — for quite a while.

But lately it seems the bigheads are getting a bit overzealous.

Google (which owns Youtube), has certainly revealed its cards.

Google has, by kowtowing and impulsively firing an engineer over a memo, emboldened all of its hardline “social justice”-leaning employees, potentially set a new precedent. Google is now in danger of turning the company into a big, mono-cultic overly-bureaucratic HR department.

As hilarious as it might be to watch a giant like Google slowly morph into a badly written sitcom about the wacky, unintended consequences of participation trophies, it might adversely affect your experience on the Internet.

Especially if you…

tend to think for yourself… rarely writhe in four-lane highways and scream about Eskimo headdresses (or whatever the outrage of the week is)… and have an affinity for nuance in your opinions…

If your personality displays all or, at least one of these attributes, you should take a few steps to hedge your bets.

1. ALTERNATIVES TO GMAIL

Jordan Peterson recently learned the hard way what happens when Google deems your content (or opinions) a little too salty for the refined tastes of the Council of Truth.

There are plenty of alternatives to Gmail. The best bet, if you value your privacy, is ProtonMail. It’s free to use, offers end-to-end encryption and it has both an Android and an iOS app.

Check ProtonMail out here.

2. BEAT THE AI

In an effort to stamp down unpopular or “potentially harmful” ideas, Youtube has reportedly implemented an A.I. algorithm.

Although the exact specs are proprietary, it seems the algorithm is set to demonetize any videos that have the characteristics of “hate speech.”

As a result, though, fairly innocuous videos are getting demonetized and, in extreme cases, accounts are being shut down.

Not only is the AI not working properly, the entire premise is misguided. It’s coming from a place which believes stifled speech stops the thoughts which compelled that speech in the first place.

Quite the opposite, actually. The more “hate speech” is resisted, the stronger it grows. The more individuals are shouted down, the more righteous they believe their cause. The more vindicated they feel.

The further down they are pushed, the longer they let their toenails grow and the nastier and more dangerous and more insidious they become. It’s easier to combat and expose bad ideas in the light of day, podium to podium. It’s much harder to fight those that thrive in the darkness. It’s much more difficult to understand their mind and their intentions once they’ve gone dark — and have been enveloped completely by the Underworld.

Sunlight, after all, is the best disinfectant.

So, while the big digital plantations cannibalize themselves on this Hero’s Journey of self-discovery, you have other options.

Bitchute is a torrent-based platform. It’s powered by an ingenious client called WebTorrent. With WebTorrent, scalability is never a problem, because visitors are also helping to host the content they stream.

“Imagine a video site like YouTube,” Webtorrent’s creator, Feross Aboukhadijeh, says, “where visitors help to host the site’s content. The more people that use a WebTorrent-powered website, the faster and more resilient it becomes.

“Browser-to-browser communication cuts out the middle-man and lets people communicate on their own terms. No more client/server – just a network of peers, all equal. WebTorrent is the first step in the journey to redecentralize the Web.”

Check it out here.

3. DITCH THE DIGITAL PLANTATIONS FOR GREENER PASTURES

As mentioned, it’s not just Youtube that’s been censoring its users. Facebook and Reddit, too, have been privy to blanket censoring.

Just this week, in fact, a couple of scientists from the Chan Zuckerborg Initiative held an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) on Reddit.

Apparently, it was a disaster. Questions and comments were deleted left and right. And the thread has since been deleted entirely.

Back in 2011, Zuckerborg described anonymous posters as showing “a lack of integrity.” He said anonymity was for cowards. (Just a little taste of what Zuckerborg 2020 might have on its slate.)

So what are your options?

There’s one platform we mentioned a while back that’s still gaining traction and I think has incredible potential. It’s called GAB. And it’s the first platform on the scene that’s legitimately uncompromising about free speech.

Recently, the developers added a Gab TV function, so it’s a viable alternative not just to Facebook and Twitter, but to Youtube, too.

Check it out here.

There’s another video platform popping up, called DTube, which is cryptocurrency-based. I haven’t had much time to check it out. But, if you’re interested, here’s an interview with the founder by Dan Dicks.

4. DITCH THE BROWSER

I get it. Chrome is easy to use. It’s simple. It’s familiar. But if you really care about your privacy, make the switch.

I suggest looking into some privacy-centric browsers.

Firefox used to be a viable option, but it’s taken a turn towards the wrong side of history. Not only does it glitch out every time it needs to update, but it has also recently announced, after receiving money from various leftist advocacy groups (tied to George Soros no less), it’s going to fight “fake news.”

Your best options, then, are probably Pale Moon and Brave.

Pale Moon is a smooth-running fork from Firefox that hasn’t sold its soul.

Brave is another one I’ve mentioned before. It’s fast and free. And it’s working to incorporate a cryptocurrency called BAT (basic attention token) which will eventually allow users to get paid to see ads.

CENSORSHIP IS DRIVING FORWARD WEB 2.0

Ultimately, I think this censorship by centralized platforms was inevitable. Those who can stifle the opposition, will. And these plantations have already drawn their lines in the sand.

Good ideas don’t require force or censorship to gain popularity. And those who aren’t scared of their opposition — those platforms who give the user, the individual, the choice to censor their feeds and remain neutral — will eventually win.

And we’ll all be better off for it.

