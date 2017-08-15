The Overreaction to Damore’s Google Memo Is Bad for Innovation: New at Reason

Andrea O'Sullivan weighs in on the outraged response to James Damore's memo about gender diversity and ideological echo chambers at Google:

What is most important to note is that Damore's memo was not "anti-diversity" at all. In fact, he directly states that he "value[s] diversity and inclusion, [does not deny] that sexism exists, and [does not] endorse using stereotypes." Rather, he maintains that if we can't have "an honest discussion" about diversity, then "we can never truly solve the problem" and provides several alternative suggestions to close the gaps that he believes would not cause issues like discrimination and lowered expectations.

We've got a real monster on our hands here, folks!

The disjoint between the quality of Damore's attempted conversation and the downright hysterics of the media reaction is greatly disturbing. Anyone with a passing familiarity with the state of the art in social psychology and neuroscience will know that the Google Memo's chief arguments are largely in line with much of the literature. But the few experts who have attempted to chime in and offer their support to Damore's theses have been unceremoniously drowned out by the tide of unhinged condemnations.