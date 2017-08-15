The Trump DOJ is attacking political speech

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is trying to attain the names of more than one million internet users who visited a website involved in organizing a protest against the incoming administration on Inauguration Day. Regardless of your political opinions, this is terrible news.

Web hosting provider Dreamhost this week announced on its website blog that the Justice Department issued a request, complete with a search warrant, for information related to the website disruptJ20.com, including details on its owner and, worse, 1.3 million visitor IP addresses.

Dreamhost, which is working to push back against the request, notes:

The request from the DOJ demands that DreamHost hand over 1.3 million visitor IP addresses — in addition to contact information, email content, and photos of thousands of people — in an effort to determine who simply visitedthe website. (Our customer has also been notified of the pending warrant on the account.) That information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment. That should be enough to set alarm bells off in anyone’s mind.

The Justice Department’s interest in obtaining information on the website visitors evidently stems from a desire to bring to justice bad actors among the Inauguration Day protesters responsible for property damage surrounding the event. The Washington. D.C., Superior Court noted in issuing the warrant that the “website was used in the development, planning, advertisement, and organization of a violent riot that occurred in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2017.”

Asked to clear up concerns that the warrant is overly broad and an affront to Americans’ 4th Amendment rights, government lawyers doubled down.

The internet privacy advocates at The Electronic Frontier Foundation, who are helping DeamHost push back against the DOJ demands, say there’s a big threat to the Constitution afoot:

Did you click on that link? Well, that’s apparently information the government wants to know. In just one example of the staggering overbreadth of the search warrant, it would require DreamHost to turn over the IP logs of all visitors to the site. Millions of visitors—activists, reporters, or you (if you clicked on the link)—would have records of their visits turned over to the government. The warrant also sought production of all emails associated with the account and unpublished content, like draft blog posts and photos. No plausible explanation exists for a search warrant of this breadth, other than to cast a digital dragnet as broadly as possible. But the Fourth Amendment was designed to prohibit fishing expeditions like this. Those concerns are especially relevant here, where DOJ is investigating a website that served as a hub for the planning and exercise of First Amendment-protected activities.

Damaging property and rioting are against the law. Visiting the same website as criminals who did is not. That’s the problem here. And if DeamHost is eventually forced to comply with the government’s demands, it’ll be more oil on an already extremely slippery slope to total government scrutiny of every Americans internet activity. A small government administration really ought to know better.

The post The Trump DOJ is attacking political speech appeared first on Personal Liberty®.