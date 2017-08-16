Baltimore Removes Confederate Monuments Overnight, Hope Hicks Is the New Scaramucci, Bad Reviews for Trump’s Latest Performance: A.M. Links

August 16, 2017
  • Reviews are in for Trump's Tuesday press conference about violence in Charlottesville, and they're not good. "Donald Trump has a very clear attitude about morality: He doesn't believe in it," writes John Harwood at CNBC. Here are the New York Daily News and New York Post covers for today:

  • Baltimore authorities removed three Confederate monuments overnight Wednesday.
  • Hope Hicks has been named the new White House communications director, The Daily Caller is reporting. She was previously the administrartion's director of strategic communications.
  • U.S. teen overdose deaths involving opioids tripled between 1999 and 2007, held steady for several years, fell again in 2012-2014, and then spiked again in 2014-2015, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • A Ukrainian coder whose malware program was used to hack the Democratic National Committee is now working with the FBI.
  • The president is spreading fake news about Amazon again.
  • Vice News goes to Charlottesville:

