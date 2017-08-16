Business leaders abandon economic recovery efforts because of rioting idiots

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dissolved two economic councils put together to help improve the direction of the nation’s economy after several high-profile CEOs said they no longer wish to work with the administration. Why’d they defect so abruptly? Because the president failed to blame the riots in Charlottesville, Va., solely on white racism.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

The move comes as eight of the top CEOs on the councils announced this week that they would no longer work with the administration because Trump blamed “both sides” for the tragedy that occurred in Charlottesville.

Members of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum released a statement following his tweet accusing the administration of supporting intolerance and racism.

“Intolerance, racism and violence have absolutely no place in this country and are an affront to core American values,” the members said. “We believe debate over forum participation has become a distraction from our well-intentioned and sincere desire to aid vital policy discussions on how to improve the lives of everyday Americans.”

Notables opting out of the economic panels this week included: Merck & Co. CEO Kenneth Frazier, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Under Armour’s Kevin Plank, Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and economist Thea Lee.

While the biggest chunk of CEOs left this week, they weren’t the first to decide progressive agenda issues were more important than economic recovery.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit the Manufacturing Advisory Council earlier because of Trump’s travel ban. Tesla’s Elon Musk and Disney’s Bob Iger couldn’t stomach the administration’s position on the Paris climate deal.

What’s most depressing about all this is that Trump’s failure to say more about the rioting morons in Virginia, and the supposed race war that’s going on, appears more rooted in his desire to focus as much attention as possible on the economy than in any underlying social belief.

And it makes sense… to rational Americans, at least.

There are far more people concerned about the nation’s financial future than worried about the supposed race war evidently visible only to the hyper sensitive. You know, the people who have nothing better to do than march around all day with stupid torches– or the ones who hear about the stupid torches and decide to march around all day in opposition of the stupid torches.

We had a president whose attention was routinely focused on the small groups of the nation’s noisiest people for eight years– as the economy fell to pieces, there was a national discussion about who poops where. And that’s precisely why we need a president who focuses only on issues he has power to correct today. Trump can’t keep morons off the streets. But he can attempt to improve the economy. If certain businesses don’t want to help– who needs them… Let them go figure out how to rebrand everything they create to please the social justice warriors.

Or they could rise above the drama, help the president innovate economically and make the nation better for everyone. As for the morons in the streets– well, the attention seeking types “from all sides” who comprise these mob marches usually go away once they realize no one is listening to their senseless ramblings. Anyone still camped out up on Wall Street?

