Sour Kraut: Laura Ingraham DESTROYS Charles Krauthammer in debate on Trump, racists (video)

Anti-Trump news pundit Charles Krauthammer jumped on the bandwagon of media and political personalities attacking the president for not spending all of his time talking about the Nazi scourge the establishment evidently believes is overtaking the nation. President Donald Trump’s response to recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, Krauthammer said, was a “moral disgrace.” Not so fast, Chuck.

According to Krauthammer, Trump is being lorded over by advisers– folks the broader media establishment wants the nation to believe are avowed racists and Nazi sympathizers.

The longtime Fox News contributor made the comments during a debate between he and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

Ingraham said she believes Trump’s original statement, that violence and hate from all sides is a national disgrace, was spot on. That the president isn’t eager to make pockets of civil upheaval a central administration issue, she continued, likely has more to do with his desire to focus primarily on his ambitious agenda to revive the nation’s economy.

“We got sidetracked on this horrific event of the weekend,” she said.

“I think he could have been clearly more specific on Saturday, but when he said ‘we must love each other, show affection for each other, unite together and condemn that hatred, bigotry of the violence we saw,’ that was so great yesterday,” Ingraham added.

The media’s rolling efforts to tie support for Trump’s political agenda to fringe elements like the tiki marchers are worsening an already fraught relationship between the president an the press, she suggested.

“I think today he’s really torched about people conflating Trump support with white nationalists,” she said. “You can see it and hear it in his responses, and I understand that, but he’s not there to win every debating point. People want to see a calm president in the storm.”

Krauthammer, of course, disagreed. Basically, he suggested a neo-Nazi shadow government is operating from within the White House.

“To critique what he did today on the grounds that it distracts from the agenda,” he said.

“What Trump did today is a moral disgrace,” he added.

“What he did was he reverted where he was on Saturday,” he explained, “and made it very clear that what he read on Sunday, was a hostage tape, clearly reading off a prompter, saying these denunciations by name of the KKK, et cetera, that wasn’t Trump speaking, that was the aide speaking.”

In other words, it pains Trump to denounce white racist groups. Either, Krauthammer assumed, because Trump is dumb or a racist.

“The reason that was a moral disgrace was this,” he said. “This generation for the last 50 to 60 years, all the modern presidents, you know you can all the way back you can say Woodrow Wilson was exempt, but beyond that, understood there was something unique about the history of slavery and racism in this country. That we had to cure this original sin. It was not cured by the Civil War as Lincoln had hoped because it was followed by a hundred years of state-sponsored oppression. It began to be cured with civil rights, equality of rights, and this generation of the last 50 or so years has done a splendid job in redeeming itself.

“What Trump is missing here is the uniqueness of white supremacy, KKK, and Nazism,” Krauthammer added. “Yes, there were bad guys on both sides — that’s not the point. This was instigated, instituted, the riot began over Nazi riot — a Nazi rally. And the only killing here occurred by one of the pro-Nazi, pro-KKK people.”

And then Ingraham let him have it.

Here’s a partial transcript of the ensuing exchange:

L.I.: “I guess what Charles just said is Donald Trump doesn’t mean that. Now if you’re gonna say Donald Trump is a racist, or he’s stupid, or he’s some dumb troglodyte, who’s just doing a hostage tape, I guess you can tell all our Fox viewers that.”

“And I resent that you just said it was a cop-out, what I said on this set … To critique what he said today is what we were asked to do on this show tonight. I’m not gonna pass moral judgment on whether Donald Trump is, uh, you know morally on the same plane as you are, Charles. I’m sure you are a better person than he is.

“He had a moment today where he could have been calm and he could have gone through the facts of what happened again, if necessary, and addressed the issue of the day which is to get this infrastructure going in this country. Getting caught in the trap of the left, which is what the media wants us to do, is not gonna help a single black person get a job, a single Hispanic person have a better life.”

“We have to be honest about the evil of racism, and also honest about the evil of a far left that is trying to tear down both history and intimidate free speech in the country. That is not defending neo-Nazis, that is not defending white supremacists, it’s stating a fact about Antifa.”

C.K: “I never said he was defending neo-Nazis. The point is we’re not discussing jobs here. We’re not discussing an agenda here. We’re discussing the unique role of a president of speaking for the moral conscience of a country. Going all the way back to Abraham Lincoln. We’re not comparing him to me, we’re comparing him to his great predecessors, and to the modern predecessors, who in occasions like this, rise to the occasion, speak on the behalf of Americans, and denounce unequivocally, the people…”

L.I.: “Well he did that.”

C.K.: “Yes but then he tempered it all today. He undid all that by saying, oh yes, he did it reading a statement yesterday, but what he really meant is that there was anger, violence, evil on both sides. That is missing the point of what is occurred here.”

…

L.I.: “I think he made, I think his statement yesterday was clear and strong, and it was compassionate. I think he should have said it on Saturday. I have no idea why he didn’t. But what has been going on in the media – it’s not about the statues, it’s not about people who are offended by the statues, you know it’s about power and control.”

“What’s going on with the debate in this country, people drive by these statues every day, most people don’t even know what’s on the statues. But now it’s become a symbol. OK. Tear down all the statues, take them all down, that’s what he said today. Now what? Are we gonna put people back to work? Great. But white supremacy – evil. Violence – evil. The murder, terrorism, what happened to that poor woman – evil. He’s called it all out; but it will never be enough for the people who despise him and his agenda.”

“And there are people on the right and people on the left, who do not want him to succeed no matter what. Did he make tactical mistakes? Yes he did.”

C.K.: “You said you have no idea why he didn’t say it on Saturday? I’ll tell you why he didn’t say it on Saturday, which he made plain today. Because that’s not what’s in his heart.”

L.I.: “You can read a heart? Wow, you really are a Ph.D.”

C.K.: “What he said yesterday was what he was reading off a prompter. He had, he was not asked to do the press conference. His staff was shocked that he went into this.”

“The reason he did it, he has a point to make and he made it very clear to the country that what he believes and what he feels is what he said on Saturday, and not what he read two days later.”

See what Krauthammer did there? The same thing leftists have done for years. I don’t agree with you, therefore racist. I don’t think you pandered enough, therefore racist.

But what he and the media/political establishments choose not to mention is that there are 321 million people in the U.S.– and the vast majority of them don’t care about Confederate monuments, white nationalism, Antifa, or marching in the streets over identity politics. The vast majority of them are perfectly comfortable ignoring the frothing mobs of idiots because they have jobs to do, children to raise, educations to attain… lives to live. You know what they need? Economic prosperity. Job growth. A safe and peaceful country for their children.

They’re people of all colors, sexes, and economic backgrounds. And when they see senseless violence, they understand that it is capable of coming from all sides.

The post Sour Kraut: Laura Ingraham DESTROYS Charles Krauthammer in debate on Trump, racists (video) appeared first on Personal Liberty®.