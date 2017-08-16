Trump Disbands Business Advisory Groups After More Resignations, Presidents Bush Release Statement on Charlottesville, Taylor Swift Urged to Denounce Neo-Nazi Admirers: P.M. Links

August 16, 2017
  • More CEOs resigned in the wake of President Trump's post-Charlottesville comments, and the president said he was disbanding his White House business advisory groups.
  • George H.W. and George W. Bush released a joint statement in the wake of Charlottesville, calling on Americans to reject "racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms."
  • A tweet by Barack Obama in response to Charlottesville has become the most liked tweet ever.
  • Human rights experts at the United Nations urged the U.S. to investigate and prosecute hate crimes and hate speech.
  • A memorial service was held for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, where she was killed in a vehicular attack.
  • "It's time for Taylor Swift to denounce her neo-Nazi admirers."
  • Another Game of Thrones episode was leaked, this time after HBO in Spain mistakenly aired it.