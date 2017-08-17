A.M. Links: Trump Attacks Graham and Flake, Bannon Calls Alt-Right a ‘Collection of Clowns,’ Philippine Drug War Kills 58 in 3 Days

- President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to defend his Charlottesville statements from criticism by "publicity seeking Lindsey Graham," "the Fake News," and "Flake Jeff Flake."
- "President Donald Trump's decision to double down on his argument that 'both sides' were to blame for the violent clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was driven in part by his own anger — and his disdain for being told what to do."
- New poll: 51 percent of Americans "disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president."
- "In an interview he said he believed was private, Stephen K. Bannon described the alt-right as a 'collection of clowns' and lashed out at rivals in the Trump administration."
- In the past three days in the Philippines, police have killed 58 suspected drug users or dealers.
- Hong Kong student activists Joshua Wong, Alex Chow, and Nathan Law have been sentenced to six to eight months in prison.
