Breaking: Van Plows Into Barcelona Crowd. Fatalities Reported

Police and witnesses in Barcelona are reporting that a van crashed at high speed into a crowd into a tourist-oriented part of the city.

Initial details are obviously very sketchy. BBC has been able to talk to witnesses to the crash and is updating information minute-by-minute live here. Police have reported fatalities and injuries but the numbers have not been released. Police are hunting for the driver. BBC also passed along a report that two gunmen have entrenched themselves in a bar.

As always, be very careful about accepting early reports as factual. We'll update this post as facts become available, if necessary. Catalan Police are saying the attack was terrorism.

UPDATE 1 p.m.: Local media outlets are saying there are 13 dead.

UPDATE 1:15: Catalonia Police so far are acknowledging one dead and 32 injured, 10 seriously.