Even Noam Chomsky says Antifa is just a bunch of dopes

Progressive academic Noam Chomsky says the American left ought to be careful attempting to pass the Antifa group off as a noble movement against hate, intolerance and fascism in the U.S.

Antifa, the professor told The Washington Examiner, is not that unlike the white nationalist/Nazi groups they claim to oppose. He added that the fire-with-fire approach the leftist group is using will only serve to increase violence.

From the interview:

The left-wing “Antifa” movement is rising in prominence after clashing with white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., but one progressive scholar says the anti-fascists feed the fire they seek to extinguish. “As for Antifa, it’s a minuscule fringe of the Left, just as its predecessors were,” Noam Chomsky told the Washington Examiner. “It’s a major gift to the Right, including the militant Right, who are exuberant.” Many activists affiliated with the loosely organized Antifa movement consider themselves anarchists or socialists. They often wear black and take measures to conceal their identity. Chomsky said, “what they do is often wrong in principle – like blocking talks – and [the movement] is generally self-destructive.” “When confrontation shifts to the arena of violence, it’s the toughest and most brutal who win – and we know who that is,” said Chomsky, a professor emeritus of linguistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “That’s quite apart from the opportunity costs – the loss of the opportunity for education, organizing, and serious and constructive activism.”

Whether he meant to or not, Chomsky’s remarks signal that he is in agreement with President Donald Trump’s condemnation of violent actions and hate coming from “many sides.”

And its a point with which many conservatives agree.

Conservative Sheriff David Clarke denounced Antifa and other leftist movement for being just as dangerous to American civility as white nationalist/Nazi groups in a column for The Hill Thursday:

The very next day after Charlottesville, some were trying to cloak the liberal riot-starters who showed up itching for a confrontation by portraying them as a force for good. But the truth was very different. In reality, extreme leftist movements — be they Antifa or Black Lives Matter — are in the same category as neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Yes, I said it. These are all fringe hate groups that should be condemned. There are no good guys involved. It’s remarkable that the political left continues to treat Antifa and Black Lives Matter as mainstream movements. It must stop.

Unfortunately, the shrieking mainstream media and political establishments aren’t likely to admit anytime soon that the Antifa playbook is built around the very sort of fascist approach to political discourse the group claims to be fighting against.

