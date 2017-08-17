Just a reminder… This happened right before all this Nazi nonsense

It isn’t getting talked about because the mainstream media is too busy trying desperately to prove that President Donald Trump is a Nazi. But don’t forget the bombshell report out from The Nation last week which threatens to dismantle the entire leftist fantasy involving Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

If you missed it because of the wall-to-wall coverage of the few hundred dipsh*ts who caused a ruckus in Charlottesville, the propaganda machine is working.

Take a step back and catch up.

So… it was a leak?

As I noted:

The Nation’s Patrick Lawrence on Thursday published a lengthy report based on information gathered by a bevy of computer experts and former National Security Agency insiders. The report in the publication not exactly known for its right-leaning sympathies reaches the conclusion that the Democratic establishment’s theory that Russia hacked servers at the Democratic National Committee is extremely implausible.

Three main takeaways of The Nation’s report:

It was compiled from information provided by highly qualified sources, many of whom formerly worked for government spy agencies and major tech companies. (sources! remember those?) It concludes that the government’s official story for how Russia hacked the DNC is technologically impossible. It warns that some of the very people telling us what to believe about the Russia hacking scandal work for agencies which exist solely to spread disinformation to bend popular opinion to U.S. government will.

But, again, no one is talking about the piece.

Especially not the Democrats. They’ve moved on to other, more important things. Like producing a formal declaration that they believe the President of the United States of America is a racist, neo-Nazi skinhead lover.

No joke.

McClatchy Washington reports:

House Democrats are introducing a formal resolution to denounce President Donald Trump for saying that “both sides” are to blame for a violent encounter between white supremacists and neo-Nazis and the activists who showed up to protest them. While the censure is unlikely to see traction in the GOP-led House, it serves as a rebuke to Trump and mirrors some of the Republican criticism the president has faced for his remarks. “A president of the United States cannot support neo-Nazis. It’s just beyond the pale,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., a member of the House Judiciary Committee. “I hope Republicans who have expressed outrage with what he said put their money where their mouth is.” Just three Democrats have signed onto the measure, but Nadler says he expects more to follow. With this tactic, Democrats are taking a page from Republicans who frequently filed censure resolutions against President Barack Obama and members of his administration. Most died on the vine, but the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in 2012 voted to censure then-Attorney General Eric Holder for his role in the botched Fast and Furious gun-running operation into Mexico. A number of lawmakers also introduced censures against Bill Clinton over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and resolutions were filed against George W. Bush for authorizing a no-warrant domestic surveillance program. One president was formally censured: President Andrew Jackson in 1834 was admonished by the Senate for refusing to turn over documents that lawmakers had requested. The current resolution calls for lawmakers to “censure and condemn” Trump for what it calls an “inadequate” response to the violence on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. It cites what it calls Trump’s “failure to immediately and specifically name and condemn the white supremacist groups responsible for actions of domestic terrorism” and accuses him of “reasserting that ‘both sides’ were to blame” for the violence.

And the Republican establishment isn’t much better. “Conservatives” like Charles Krauthammer over at Fox News are on the let’s-pretend-there’s-a-race-war bandwagon.

Sour Kraut: Laura Ingraham DESTROYS Charles Krauthammer in debate on Trump, racists (video)

And GOP lawmakers are blowing a bunch of hot air on the issue.

Again from McClatchy:

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said white supremacist bigotry is “counter to all this country stands for.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “There are no good neo-Nazis,” an apparent reference to Trump’s claim that there were some “very fine people” among the torch-carrying white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., last week. Rank-and-file Republicans churned out statements backing away from Trump, and outspoken voices in the party began wondering aloud Wednesday whether Republicans still carry the mantle of the party of Abraham Lincoln. “We can’t claim to be the party of Lincoln if we equivocate in condemning white supremacy,” tweeted Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. After Trump’s remarks drew a thank you tweet from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sounded off. “Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world,” Graham said. But the GOP-led Congress isn’t expected to respond with much more than impassioned statements and social media posts.

It’s still worth noting that the more reasonable explanation for Trump’s refusal to devote 100 percent of his presidential focus on a street skirmish between confused, noisy mobs is that he has way more important things to worry with.

Like the economy.

Business leaders abandon economic recovery efforts because of rioting idiots

But the media loves a circus.

Looks like Bob Livingston nailed it in his column today: The successful Charlottesville psy-op

