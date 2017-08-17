The hard truth

Some truths are harder to face than others. But truth isn’t as fluid a concept as — say — “gender identity.” Read on; there’s something in here for everyone.

Hard Truth: James Fields is a terrorist.

If his name was Muhammad, and he’d driven his car into a crowd in Nice, I’d call him a terrorist. Period.

Hard Truth: Fields ain’t the only one.

Fields is Micah Johnson is James Hodgkinson is Tim McVeigh is Omar Mateen is etc, etc… Evil people, incited by evil people, committing evil acts in the name of evil ideologies, are terrorists. The Nazis killed tens of millions. The communists killed hundreds of millions. ISIS would like to kill far more. The left’s insistence on suggesting one is worse than another requires a belief that one is better than another. That they’ve become insufferably smug about it reveals a disturbing sense that they’re celebrating some kind of win. This isn’t a game; there is no scoreboard.

Hard Truth: Heather Heyer might still be alive were it not for the alt-left.

“White power” goons came to Charlottesville looking for two things: attention and a fight. Thanks to the alt-left “antifa” thugs and a media which has become little more than a leftist tabloid mouthpiece, they got both. Had the alt-left counter-protested without resorting to violence, Fields would probably have gone back to posting on Nazi wannabe websites, and Heather Heyer would probably still be alive.

Hard truth: President Donald Trump was right.

I know the cool kids are all in agreement that he bungled the response to the Charlottesville tragedy. However, his points are unassailable, provided you actually read or listen to them. Violence is bad. Hate is bad. Violence born of hate is bad. Granted, Trump delivered each of his statements with the flair of a hype man at an an Elko chicken ranch. But Trump’s artlessness doesn’t mitigate his accuracy. Trump denounced “all sides.” If that upsets you, the problem isn’t Trump’s.

Hard Truth: If Trump is an apologist, then Obama was Marshal Pétain.

The lone legitimate criticism of Trump’s post-Charlottesville remarks focus on the timing, not the content. Trump didn’t do himself any favors by using one act of terrorism to condemn all acts of terrorism. I might have aimed my first statement squarely at the terrorist in question. But he did condemn them all; a condemnation the left have rather unsurprisingly deemed insufficient. When Micah X. Johnson murdered five police officers in Dallas, Texas — on national television — Obama reacted by saying it was hard to “untangle (his) motives.” Trump’s equanimity over Charlottesville could be described — at worst — as Neville Chamberlain-esque. Obama went full Vichy.

Hard Truth: Enough with the semantics.

If you’re a Nazi wannabe, you’re a fascist. But examine the alt-left’s methodology, and you’ll realize they’re basically running the same playbook as every jack-booted authoritarian thug since time immemorial. Violent assaults on dissent, governmental intrusion into areas which should be apolitical, and media collusion with questionable narratives, are essentially chapters in Fascism for Dummies. Calling yourselves “the antifa” is no more legitimate than North Korea calling itself a “People’s Democratic Republic.”

Hard Truth: We’re giving them far too much credit.

Whatever Richard Spencer’s putty-faced virgin parade might be, they’re mostly whiny “dad-bods,” dressed in Dockers’ and golf shirts, who carry tiki torches they picked up at the Home Depot. And the alt-left are mostly whiny beta-males and third wave feminists, dressed in skinny jeans and Che’ t-shirts, who carry wiffle bats they picked up in the Toys’R’Us, and think they can go full Grand Theft Auto because the Halloween mask means mom won’t recognize them when they get home for dinner. During my older brother’s freshman year at Davidson College, the KKK staged a march through what was then a sleepy little college town. Rather than host a death match between beer, weed and hormone-infused college kids and hooch, Skoal™ and cholesterol-infused morons, the Davidson threw a monster block party for the whole town on the other side of campus. The Klan marched to tumbleweeds. And yet, these lunatics are outnumbered by stamp collectors and WNBA fans. There’s no universe in which any of these clowns are worth the attention.

Hard Truth: I don’t owe you an apology.

I’ll be damned if I’m going to answer for some psycho just because I voted for some of the same politicians, or are on some of the same mailing lists, have some Twitter followers in common, or “liked” the same picture of someone’s dog on Facebook. If you’re waiting for me to apologize because Fields and I are both white, I hope you have something to do in the interim, because it’s gonna be a long wait. Besides, I’m pretty sure there’s a word for lumping people in with terrorists just because they look alike.

Hard Truth: Hillary lost.

How much of this could have been avoided if the Democrats had simply accepted the results of last fall’s election? And what was it that they said about people who refuse, back when they were convinced she was going to win? Seems apropos right about now.

— Ben Crystal

