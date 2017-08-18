As Trump alienates some on the right, the left plans a blitzkrieg

A measure to formally censure President Donald Trump is gaining steam among Democrats in Congress upset over the president’s response to the trouble in Charlottesville last week. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi vowed Friday to use “every avenue” to take Trump down.

“With each passing day, it becomes clearer that the Republican Congress must declare whether it stands for our sacred American values or with the president who embraces white nationalism,” Pelosi said in a statement urging GOP support for the censure.

The resolution criticizes Trump for not immediately and specifically condemning neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups in Charlottesville last week.

The measure was filed by Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, and currently has 79 other Democratic members.

“History will remember how we responded, not just in tweets and prepared statements, but through action and a unified voice,” the lawmakers wrote in a statement. “It is incumbent on all members, from all parties, to not only condemn the President’s remarks, but to issue this censure of the President for the way he has represented our country and constitution.”

But for Pelosi, the resolution isn’t enough. She is urging her colleagues to “use every avenue to challenge the repulsiveness of President Trump’s words and actions.”

Apparently that means accusing the president of being racist and mentally ill.

A House resolution introduced by California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren urges Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet members “secure the services of medical and psychiatric professionals” to have the president declared unfit for office.

Lofgren said in a statement: “President Donald J. Trump has exhibited an alarming pattern of behavior and speech causing concern that a mental disorder may have rendered him unfit and unable to fulfill his Constitutional duties.”

She then asked: “Does the President suffer from early stage dementia? Has the stress of office aggravated a mental illness crippling impulse control? Has emotional disorder so impaired the President that he is unable to discharge his duties? Is the President mentally and emotionally stable?”

Her resolution seeks to “determine whether the president suffers from mental disorder or other injury that impairs his abilities and prevents him from discharging his Constitutional duties,” and have the president thrown out of office under a provision in the 25th Amendment which would allow Pence and the Cabinet to declare him unfit.

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen (Tenn.), meanwhile, is working to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.

