Ben Carson, white supremecist

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) suggested during a recent speaking engagement that black conservative Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is sympathetic to white-supremacist points of view.

Waters made the comments during a speech before the Los Angeles Community Review Board.

She said:

Of course, there’s so much uncertainty, now with this president and with this administration.Mr. Mnuchin, who is the Treasury Secretary, who is responsible for over 36,000 foreclosures in this area, is now the Secretary of the Treasury. Standing next to him just yesterday, or day before yesterday, I’m getting these days mixed up.While the president was defending the white-wing nationalists and the KKK and all of those alt-right groups that were basically out there in Virginia literally beating and marching and ranting about Jews and black people, etc., etc. But, this is what this Cabinet looks like. Where we talking about Mnuchin or Ben Carson. He’s got to come before my committee. If you think ‘reclaiming my time’ that I did with Mnuchin, you wait till Ben Carson comes.

In an earlier speech, the ranking Financial Services Committee member claimed Carson doesn’t care enough about poor people and minorities.

From that speech in July:

Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary … He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.

If Carson appears before her congressional committee, Waters has vowed to “take his ass apart.”

The vitriolic rhetoric against Carson from folks like Waters is evidently being heard. Earlier this week, the HUD secretary’s family home was vandalized with anti-Trump rhetoric.

In a post on Facebook, Carson noted that this isn’t the first time his home has been vandalized:

Regarding all of the racial and political strife emanating from the events in Charlottesville last weekend, let me relate a story. Several years ago we bought a farm in rural Maryland. One of the neighbors immediately put up a Confederate flag. A friend of ours who is an African-American three-star general was coming to visit and immediately turned around concluding that he was in the wrong place. Interestingly, all the other neighbors immediately put up American flags shaming the other neighbor who took down the Confederate flag. More recently our home in Virginia along with that of a neighbor was vandalized by people who also wrote hateful rhetoric about President Trump. We were out of town, but other kind, embarrassed neighbors cleaned up most of the mess before we returned.

In both instances, less than kind behavior was met by people taking the high road. We could all learn from these examples. Hatred and bigotry unfortunately still exists in our country and we must all continue to fight it, but let’s use the right tools. By the way, that neighbor who put up the Confederate flag subsequently became friendly. That is the likely outcome if we just learn to be neighborly and to get to know each other.

