Movie Review: Logan Lucky: New at Reason

In Logan Lucky, the famously English Daniel Craig slips into the role of a hillbilly malefactor as if it were custom-made camouflage: he's entirely convincing. He might not be the movie's funniest element—there's quite a bit of competition—but he's a hoot to have around.

When we first meet Craig's blazingly bottle-blond Joe Bang, he's in a West Virginia prison, presumably for blowing stuff up (his professional specialty). Joe has been sought out by the movie's central characters, the lovably dimwitted Logan brothers, Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde (Adam Driver). They have a scheme to salvage their loser lives by robbing the Charlotte Motor Speedway in nearby North Carolina during a big NASCAR race over the Memorial Day weekend. Joe sure would like to help them out (by blowing a Speedway safe), but as he thought the Logans might have noticed, he is incarcerated. No problem – they've devised a plan to sneak him out of prison to take part in the caper, then sneak him back in afterward. It's complicated, naturally – which is a large part of what makes the movie so much fun, writes Kurt Loder in his latest review for Reason.

