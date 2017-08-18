The WIRE: Your week in review

From Charlottesville to Mount Doom — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Ok… James Alex Fields is a terrorist. But I’m not sure the group supposedly behind him is as much of a threat as the alt-left would have us believe. They look like backup dancers in a Gap khakis ad.



“Is this the way to the Basement-Dwelling Virgins Convention?”

Following the tragedy, “antifa” thugs — the people who started the violence in the first place — wrapped themselves in hero capes, even comparing themselves to the Greatest Generation.



Oh yeah, pepper-spraying senior citizens and burning the American flag is exactly like storming the beaches at Normandy.

So, the problem is that President Donald Trump didn’t specifically condemn white supremacists by name quickly enough?



Maybe Trump was finding it “very hard to untangle the motives” of the terrorist.

The alt-left got so wrapped up in their feigned outrage, they pretty much missed an Islamic terror attack in Barcelona, Spain.

Leftists after Charlottesville: “‘White supremacist’ terrorism is a major threat, and it must be stopped!”

Leftists after Barcelona: “‘White supremacist’ terrorism is a major threat, and it must be stopped!”



Leftists after an alien invasion, probably: “‘White supremacist’ terrorism is a major threat, and it must be stopped!”

CNN went so far as to opine the Barcelona attack may have been a “copycat” of Charlottesville. Sure, because Muslims have never done anything like this before.



Holy cow! If they’re right, that means ISIS has a time machine!

With the Democrats using the media to link President Trump to everyone from Richard Spencer to Adolph Hitler, corporate titans made a show of quitting the president’s Manufacturing council… although they didn’t mention the so-called “council” has never met.



Multi-millionaires quitting a pretend board. So brave!

Some of the CEOs’ virtue-signaling rang a little hollow, given their general business practices.



“Hope you remember this when we quadruple the price of whatever concoction we scare you into pumping into your kids!”

“The Monuments Must Go!” — The alt-left



“That’s exactly what we said!” — the Taliban

Indiscriminate vandalism and destruction in an effort to suppress history and ideas which you find offensive? There’s a word for that.



“Scheisse! We burned the only dictionary.”

They want us to get rid of every homage to guys with bad marks on their resumes? K. Who wants to tell the Muslims?



Mo had a hell of a body count. Just sayin’.

To be honest, if being a racist disqualifies you from monument-worthiness, then a certain baby parts sales organization founded by a certain genocidal monster is gonna have to make some big changes.



“Eugenics is the most adequate and thorough avenue to the solution of racial, political and social problems.”

Working overtime to exploit Charlottesville until it’s dry, Democrats were quick to point to an unrequested endorsement by David Duke as proof that Trump is a Nazi. Gonna be a little awkward when they find out Duke also endorsed Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Hamas).



Yeah, the race thing was an issue, but we both really, really hate Jews!

The city of Baltimore joined in the Orwellian orgy, getting rid of statues of Confederates. Of course, in true Baltimore fashion, they did it under cover of darkness. No word on where the memory-holed statues will go.



If they’re sticking with tradition, my money’s on Indianapolis.

The alt-left mobbed Trump Tower this week, supposedly to protest against fascism. Hey, if they’re that worried about fascism, why are they at Trump Tower?



So many colleges, so little time.

Imran Awan, the IT aide who was protected by Congresswoman, and disgraced former DNC chair, Debbie Wasserman Schultz even after he tried to flee the U.S., has been indicted on four charges by a federal grand jury.



No wonder she wanted that laptop back so badly.

In the war of words in the Pacific, North Korean left-wing dictator Kim Jong Un has apparently blinked first, dialing back his nuclear rhetoric.



“You say somethin’, kid?”

“Who, me? Naw man; I’m cool. For realz!”



The IRS has been quietly rehiring hundreds of employees caught falsifying records during the agency’s Democrat-endorsed harassment of people Obama didn’t like, leading lawmakers to ask why disgraced tax fuhrer John Koskinen is still employed there.



He’s waiting for Sauron to let him leave Mordor.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

