Why Bannon’s ouster has some conservatives livid

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is viewed by many conservatives as the architect of President Donald Trump’s America First campaign platform, which rejected the idea that the U.S. should sacrifice interests at home to benefit a globalist agenda.

Bannon is now out. And many of Trump’s supporters are calling it a sign that the leftists and globalists have won.

“I’m very upset,” Tea Part activist Debbie Dooley told The Hill. “The deep state globalists won. They forced out Steve Bannon. I had a ‘CNN is fake news protest’ scheduled for tomorrow at their headquarters in Atlanta that I’m canceling because I’m so disheartened. It’s a betrayal of his base. I’ll continue to support Trump and his policies but I’ll no longer be on the front lines defending him.”

With Bannon expected to return to Breitbart News, the Trump administration could now face a former insider eager to expose what he sees as major flaws in the administration’s efforts to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

An unnamed Bannon ally told The Hill that the former advisor’s supporters “are ready to ride to the gates of hell with him against the West Wing Democrats and globalists like [national security aide] Dina Powell, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Gary Cohn and H.R. McMaster.”

“They should all be very worried that their efforts to undermine the president will be exposed. If they think what’s happened with Steve is rough, wait until they see what he does outside the White House,” the unidentified source added.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser, told Newsmax Friday that Bannon’s departure marked a “sad day” for both Trump’s movement and for the country.

Conservative writer David Horowitz called Bannon a “true hero of this administration.”

On the other side, the former strategist’s firing was met with cheers and calls for the White House to do more to make the administration more accepting of leftist demands. Bannon, following the riots in Charlottesville last week, has repeatedly been accused by mainstream media of being the root of alleged white nationalist sentiment within the Trump White House.

Rejecting Steve Bannon is just one step, @POTUS must unequivocally condemn and reject the so-called "alt-right" and their hateful ideology. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 18, 2017

While he never should have been in the WH, I’m glad Bannon is out. But he's just one staffer & we need real action to undo the damage done https://t.co/s6qHu9lu3v — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) August 18, 2017

#Bannon was just a start. What really have to go are the xenophobic policies & rhetoric he inspired. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) August 18, 2017

RT to tell @realDonaldTrump to make it happen TODAY and to send Gorka and Miller with him. https://t.co/8XwmMNyAdu — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) August 18, 2017

Firing nationalist #SteveBannon was necessary but it is not sufficient in light of @POTUS' immoral, unacceptable remarks on #Charlottesville — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) August 18, 2017

One thing we know: Steve Bannon is not resigning to protest the President's apparent support for white supremacists. — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) August 18, 2017

Good riddance! Now we need to focus on getting the other racists out of the White House. https://t.co/CVIW6j8JLM — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) August 18, 2017

One white supremacist out of the Trump Administration, many more to go… https://t.co/oPHLZo80iU — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) August 18, 2017

Bannon won’t be the last administration figure– or, for that matter, policy– to be expunged to cool leftist criticism. There’s blood in the water and the left knows now that all it must do to get Trump’s administration to react is accuse folks of being Nazis.

If it weren’t exactly what’s happening, that would sound insane.

Of course, we have to remember that the president was also under pressure from other factions within the White House to boot Bannon.

As noted by The New York Times:

Mr. Bannon has been in a battle with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, since the spring. … [T]heir alliance ruptured as Mr. Trump elevated the roles of Gary D. Cohn, his top economic policy adviser and a former official at Goldman Sachs, and Dina Powell, a former Bush administration official who also worked on Wall Street. Mr. Cohn is a registered Democrat, and both he and Ms. Powell have been denounced by conservative media outlets as being antithetical to Mr. Trump’s populist message.

What that means is that Bannon’s ouster is just as thrilling to the GOP establishment in Washington as it is to the left. So it’s a victory for the establishment all around– and possibly a signal that Trump is becoming more willing to float around in the swamp he was supposed to empty.

Breitbart’s already swinging.

The outlet’s Joel Pollak declared Friday:

Bannon was not just Trump’s master strategist, the man who turned a failing campaign around in August 2016 and led one of the most remarkable come-from-behind victories in political history. He was also the conservative spine of the administration. His infamous whiteboard in the West Wing listed the promises Trump had made to the voters, and he was determined to check as many of them off as possible. Steve Bannon personified the Trump agenda.

Bannon’s next moves– and Trump’s– are going to be something to watch closely.

