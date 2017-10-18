Every party is entitled to ‘an equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages’

Public policy is molded on manipulated minority influences, all contributing to the power and collectivism of government. This is all an invisible charade, an organism, with a totally different and opposite orientation to individual liberty.

Who are minorities? They are, of course, the racial minorities. But there are a whole lot more than that. There are homosexual minorities, feminine minorities, so-called “civil rights” minorities, cultural minorities and all the minorities that make up the “diversity” of the nation.

One can always identify minority special interests simply because they welcome government intervention and intrusion (socialism) as a net for perceived social inequality, poverty and underachievement. Guilt manipulation and all manner of charades are used to force social and economic equality where none is earned.

Politicians know this and use it to great advantage. Separating people into groups and passing laws to benefit one group over the other keeps the people divided against each other, which prevents them from seeing who is their real enemy.

When a group or groups of people see another group or sect getting something that the first group does not get – or worse, is forced to supplement – then divisions increase. These divisions can and sometimes do lead to violence – especially if agents provocateur are employed – which leads to calls for government intervention, which leads to government oppression.

This is not a new tactic by government. In fact, Benjamin Franklin warned about it in his Emblematic Representations published in 1774. He wrote:

History affords us many instances of the ruin of states, by the prosecution of measures ill suited to the temper and genius of their people. The ordaining of laws in favor of one part of the nation, to the prejudice and oppression of another, is certainly the most erroneous and mistaken policy. An equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages, is what every part is entitled to, and ought to enjoy… These measures never fail to create great and violent jealousies and animosities between the people favored and the people oppressed; whence a total separation of affections, interests, political obligations, and all manner of connections, by which the whole state is weakened.

