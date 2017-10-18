Trump Promised Soldier’s Dad $25K But Never Followed Through, Roy Moore Insists Kneeling for Anthem Against the Law, Alligators Eat Sharks: P.M. Links

- President Trump reportedly promised the father of a soldier who was killed in Afghanistan $25,000 but never followed through.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in Congress today, insisting he was not part of the Russia "facade."
- Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore claimed it was "against the law" for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem.
- Melania Trump will donate her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian.
- The prime minister of Sweden called an explosion outside of a police station an "attack on our democracy."
- Researchers in Kansas have found alligators are eating sharks in America's rivers.
