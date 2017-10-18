Trump’s ‘fake news’ claims are real, say 46 percent of voters in poll

WASHINGTON — It isn’t just President Donald Trump who thinks the media engages in “fake news” about him and his administration.

A poll by Morning Consult and Politico, the Washington, D.C-area media brand, shows that 46 percent of registered voters believe the nation’s major news organizations fabricate stories about the president, his advisers and his administration’s actions.

The poll — which was released in a story Wednesday by Politico — found that only 37 percent of voters say the major media outlets don’t make up stories about Trump; another 17 percent were undecided.

For the survey, Morning Consult contacted 1,991 registered voters Oct. 12-16. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Unsurprisingly, many more Republican voters are critical of the media, with three-quarters believing the media makes up news about Trump. But 20 percent of Democrats and 44 percent of self-described independents do, too.

What do voters think should be done about it? Not much.

Only 28 percent believe the federal government should be able to yank the broadcasting license of an organization it says is making up stories, with a majority — 51 percent — saying it should not be able to do so. Twenty-one percent were undecided.

