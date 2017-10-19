George W. Bush Tone-Polices America, Pentagon Investigating Niger Ambush, Google Invests in Lyft: P.M. Links

- Former President George W. Bush spoke out against the direction American democracy has turned to under President Donald Trump, saying, "Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children." He did not, however, directly reference Trump.
- Trump, on Twitter, suggested this morning that the FBI, the Democrats, and the Russians may all be colluding on distributing that "Steele Dossier" that alleged ties between him and the Russian government.
- John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff (and a retired general whose son was killed in Afghanistan), has come to Trump's defense over how the president spoke to the widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger.
- The Pentagon has launched a formal investigation into the circumstances of that ambush in Niger that ended in the deaths of four Green Berets
- Trump also sat down with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosello and gave his own federal team a rating of 10 in how they responded to hurricane damage.
- Crowds with various loudly expressed opinions on things (including police) have gathered at the University of Florida in Gainesville for white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech.
- Ohio Republican Lawmaker Rep. Pat Tiberi is resigning from office come January.
- Alphabet, Google's parent company, has just invested $1 billion in financing in ridesharing company Lyft. On its blog, Lyft notes that their services are now available to 95 percent of the American population.
