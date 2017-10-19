Department of Homeland Security officials are warning that jihadists are likely planning a 9/11-style terror attack on the U.S. as reports emerged this week that the agency’s power is quietly increasing under the Trump administration.

Elaine Duke, who currently heads the Department of Homeland Security, said anti-terror officials believe recent small scale terror attacks were designed to keep Islamic terror groups active as they plan another massive attack.

“The terrorist organisations, be it ISIS or others, want to have the big explosion like they did on 9/11,” she said. “They want to take down aircraft, the intelligence is clear on that.

“However, in the interim they need to keep their finances flowing and they need to keep their visibility high and they need to keep their members engaged, so they are using small plots and they are happy to have small plots.”

Duke added that a large scale attack is still the primary goal for terror groups– and she believes technological advances since the 9/11 attacks will make it easier to orchestrate such a plot

“Terrorists are strong, they are adaptable and the terrorist threat is the highest it has been since pre-9/11. We have got to have every tool that’s possible,” she added.

The post Is the US headed for a major terror event? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.