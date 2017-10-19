Why the Lights Are Still Off in Puerto Rico: New at Reason



Regardless of how the president and FEMA have responded, Puerto Rico was set up for disaster well before Hurricane Maria hit. Yo-yo tax breaks, needlessly expensive imports, and crippling debt all lead to a shoddy infrastruture that's still without power on much of the island.

On the latest "Mostly Weekly," Andrew Heaton explores: how did Puerto Rico get screwed over well before the lights went out, and how do we get them back on?



