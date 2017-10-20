Brickbat: Such Teeth, Dear

A man dressed as a shark to promote the new McShark electronics store in Vienna was fined under Austria's new anti-burqa law. The man received a $176 fine when he refused to remove his shark head for having his face covered in public.
